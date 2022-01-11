Ras Al Khaimah: More than 500 tourists from the Republic of Kazakhstan have been given free full-board stay in Ras Al Khaimah as they fail to return home due to flight disruptions.
In light of the current situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said that it would support and assist all Kazakhstan tourists that were unable to leave the Emirate last week due to airline connectivity issues in their home country. The Authority provided all those without a flight home complimentary full board accommodation, inclusive of food and beverage and other amenities in their current hotel until the situation improves and travel is once more possible.
Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented: “Our thoughts go out to the people of Kazakhstan during this challenging time and we sympathize with those last week who were unable to return home. Our outmost priority is the wellbeing and safety of our valued visitors during this stressful time and we remained committed to provide support until they were able to safely travel back to the Republic.”