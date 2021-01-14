There was a large turnout of people at Expo Centre Sharjah to be vaccinated against COVID-19, on Thursday. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Ministry of Health and Community Development on Thursday said that about 50 stations have been set up at the Expo Center in Sharjah, which is witnessing a large turnout of those wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Haifa Hamad Fares, head of the Health Programmes Department at the Ministry of Health and Community Development, said during a tour of the centre that all stations for vaccination were equipped by the ministry and that those in charge were working to simplify the procedures and facilitate those wishing to be vaccinated.

Many people present at the Expo Centre, who received the vaccine, expressed their happiness and said the procedure was well-organised and smooth.

Burhan Al Deen Kumar, 21, said he was very happy to have received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He said his family conviced him to take the vaccine for his safety as well as their safety. “Getting vaccinated is the simplest and most effective way to stay safe. Throughout history, vaccines have saved millions of lives around the world. “COVID-19 will not disappear unless we fight back and the most effective way to do that is with vaccines,” he commented.

Another recipient, Karishna Okay, 33, an electronics engineer, who took his first dose in Sharjah on Thursday, said he preferred to take the vaccine due to the nature of his job as he had to stay connected with people. Moreover, he said being vaccinated facilitates procedures during travel. He said: “It was a smooth and easy process and because my work involves meeting so many people daily, I feel safer now. I am just waiting to complete my second dose in a few days.”

Fares stated that the actual process of administering the vaccine takes just about three-five minutes. Once a person arrives at the centre for vaccination, he or she is received by the team concerned and is registered and examined by specialists before the vaccine is administered, with due diligence to all preventive and precautionary measures.

She informed that in view of the large turnouts, about 27 centres have been set up in the emirate through which people can obtain the vaccine “for free”.

She pointed out that the service of administering the vaccine will be provided on mobile vehicles, especially for the elderly and workers. Home visits will be organised for senior citizens.

Mohammad Abdullah Al-Zarouni, Director of Sharjah Medical District, said that the Expo Center is one of the most popular sites for those who wish to take the vaccine and that there are about 27 centres specialised in giving the vaccine, including all health centres, in addition to the suburbs in Mughaidir and Al Bustan in Al Dhaid and Hayawa in Khor Fakkan, the University of Sharjah, Kalba, and the suburb of Dibba Al-Hisn and the Al Bayt Mitwahid hall.