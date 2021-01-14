Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that all its centres have started administering the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19. In a tweet early today, DHA has advised all those who have taken appointments for the vaccination drive to reach their designated health centres on time to receive the jabs.
DHA had launched its vaccination drive against COVID-19 in December 2020, offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Residents in UAE also have the option to take the Sinopharm vaccine as well.
Currently, trials are also under way for the Russian human adenovirus-based vaccine Sputnik V. The DHA has already listed specific groups of people who have been excluded from receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which include nursing mothers, pregnant women, children below 18 years of age, people with immunodeficiency diseases among others.