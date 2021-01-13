The Ministry of Health and Prevention's pavilion at the previous edition of Gitex Technology Week in Dubai last year. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in cooperation with Johnson and Johnson Middle East, has launched the ‘Quality of Life and Mental Wellbeing’ programme, focusing on the employees of the ministry.

The 15-week programme comes as part of MoHAP’s plans to consolidate the concepts and practises of quality of life in the workplace. The programme is based on specific approaches that help enhance the mental wellbeing of employees and increase their productivity, thereby elevating patient and customer satisfaction.

The newly-launched programme is the outcome of the ministry’s ‘Quality of Life’ survey that witnessed the participation of 352 employees. It consists of five training modules that focus on emotional intelligence, adaptability, vigilance and mindfulness, and meditation during times of crisis. The programme will run for approximately five months and will include four virtual sessions weekly. Each session lasts for one hour. Participants will have the flexibility to choose the day, time and language of the programme, according to their preferences. Each training module will run for two weeks, followed by a one-week break.

This programme emphasises the role of family as a great source of positive energy, besides the importance of physical activity, healthy lifestyles, quality of sleep quality and healthy eating habits to enjoy health and wellness throughout the life cycle.

The greatest asset

Dr Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said: “Our employees are our greatest assets. So, it’s a top priority for the ministry to enhance their quality of life and uplift their productivity and efficiency. This stems from our firm belief that improving the health and wellness of the employees will help develop their efficiency and enhance team spirit and institutional loyalty.”

The programme, which is aligned with the National Strategy of Wellbeing at the Workplace, will provide a set of scientific applications and tools to achieve the highest levels of quality of life at the workplace by focusing on work-life balance. This is part of the ministry’s keenness to provide its employees with necessary mental support and to launch programmes and initiatives that will help strengthen their wellbeing — especially those of frontline health professionals who deliver comprehensive, integrated and world-class health-care services.

Flexible programme