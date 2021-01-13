Dubai: The UAE reported 3,362 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that the new cases were detected after 134,768 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 239,587 and death toll to 723.
A further 2,588 patients have fully recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recovered people in the country to 213,149.
The ministry offered its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the infected patients.