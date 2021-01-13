Dubai: The fight to contain and eliminate COVID-19 was taken to new heights in the UAE — literally.
Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, and the iconic ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi, lit up on Tuesday night to honour the UAE leaders and frontline health-care workers for successfully administering a record 108,401 vaccines in a single day on January 12, Tuesday.
In a video tweeted on Wednesday, Burj Khalifa captioned: “#BurjKhalifa honours the efforts of our nation’s great leaders and our health-care workers for successfully administering 108,401 vaccines in one day, in the fight to contain and eliminate COVID-19.”
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC building, likewise, celebrated the 108,401 people who received the COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE on Tuesday. The iconic building showcased a one-minute video that concluded by encouraging the public to ‘Choose to Vaccinate’.
Over 1.2 million jabs taken
On Tuesday, the UE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that 108,401 people have received the coronavirus vaccine so far, thereby bringing the total number of jabs taken so far across the nation to 1,275,652. The rate is translated as 12.9 doses per 100 people after MoHAP and health authorities launched an agressive national campaign to encourage people to get themselves vaccinated — especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases and comorbidities.