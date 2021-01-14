Dubai: UAE reported 3 deaths and 3,382 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced the recovery of 2,671 patients, taking the number of total recovered to 215,820.
The new cases were detected after 126,625 tests were conducted over a period of 24 hours. Those infected are being given medical aid to minimise the impact of the novel coronavirus and to help in recovery. The updated number brings the total number of cases in the UAE to 242,969.
The new fatalities take the death toll due to complications caused by infection to 726.
There are 26,423 active cases in the UAE.