Dubai: Eight commercial establishments in Dubai were fined by the Dubai Economy Department (DED) for not adhering to precautionary measures set to limit the spread of COVID-19, the DED tweeted on Thursday.
No shop, however, was ordered closed and only one business was given stern warning while 625 other establishments were found compliant of the health protocols, following field inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector.
The DED said daily checks will continue to deter any health protocol violation or abuse. It also urged the public to report any instance of non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting consumerrights.ae.