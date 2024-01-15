Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a two-day event entitled ‘Umm Kulthum Days’, to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the birth of the legendary Egyptian artist, Umm Kulthum.

The event hosted a series of cultural and artistic activities highlighting the legacy of the late artist Umm Kulthum, regarded as one of the greatest singers of all time. The event drew broad participation and great interaction from the library’s board members, senior officials, and the public of all ages.

The session discussed the history of her life and artistic career, with a focus on her unique ability to influence audiences and revive Arab cultural identity with her distinctive, enchanting voice.

Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, said: “These events form an integral part of our strategic vision at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, as we believe that reviving the legacy of cultural icons such as Umm Kulthum enhances cultural awareness and revitalises Arab identity.”

UMM KULTHUM: Umm Kulthum (May 4, 1904 – February 3, 1975) is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of Arab music, with significant influence on a number of musicians, both in the Arab World and the West.



She was an Egyptian singer, songwriter, and film actress active from the 1920s to the 1970s. She was given the honorific title Kawkab al-Sharq ("Star of the East").



She recorded about 300 songs over a 60-year career and her words of love, loss and longing drift reliably from taxis, radios and cafes across the Arab world today, 45 years after her death.



Despite singing complex Arabic poetry, she influenced some of the west's greatest singers.



Jah Wobble has cited her as a significant influence on his work, and Bob Dylan has been quoted praising her as well.



Maria Callas, Marie Laforêt, Bono, and Robert Plant, among many other artists, are also known admirers of Kulthum's music.



One of her best-known songs, "Enta Omri", has been covered and reinterpreted numerous times. "Alf Leila wa Leila" was translated into jazz on French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf's 2015 album Kalthoum.

Bridge to the past

Al Mazrooei added: “These events represent a bridge between the ancient past and the promising future. We seek to enhance the role of Dubai as a hub for creativity and knowledge, and to encourage new generations to promote Arab art and culture, in line with the leadership’s vision for a cultural renaissance over the next fifty years.”

Al Mazrooei continued: “We are committed to supporting and encouraging cultural dialogue, and providing rich cultural experiences that contribute to enriching the cultural scene with new visions that lead the comprehensive development renaissance locally.”

The event included a session to discuss the book Umm Kulthum in Abu Dhabi by Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

The session witnessed the participation of the renowned writers Abdul Ghaffar Hussein and Nasser Iraq, and was moderated by Mona Al-Raisi. The session discussed the history of her life and artistic career, with a focus on her unique ability to influence audiences and revive Arab cultural identity with her distinctive, enchanting voice.

Special moments

Hussein shed light on the influential moments and situations discussed in the book about Umm Kulthum’s visit to Abu Dhabi upon the late Sheikh Zayed’s invitation.

The "Umm Kulthum Days" event featured visual artists and a book exhibition about Umm Kulthum, her life, her art, and her influence on the Arab and global music industry.

He offered the audience distinctive glimpses of this remarkable concert in Abu Dhabi, which remains one of the most wonderful moments in history. It brought together art enthusiasts and intellectuals for a classic artistic experience.

On the other hand, Iraq participated in describing Umm Kulthum’s life, highlighting her unique taste for art that made her choose the most beautiful poems and present them to the Arab world and the entire world.

The audience also praised the sophistication of Umm Kulthum’s musical choices and the outstanding lyrics she sang.

The two guests praised the role of Al Murr, in documenting these precious moments and milestones in his book about the life of “Planet East”, where he shared new and important details with the audience, such as his role in formulating a unique taste that entertained the audience of all ages.

Enchanting melodies

The second day of ‘Umm Kulthum Days’ featured a singing evening by the artist Nermin Wahba, and attended by more than 500 people.

It was distinguished by the enchanting melodies and the wonderful lyrics that she presented to the public throughout her life.

Artists participated in the Dubai event marking the 125th birth anniversary of Arabic music legend Umm Kulthum, reflecting the importance of the legacy of classical Arab art by combining literary beauty and artistic creativity.

Visual artists

The evening also witnessed the participation of visual artists, who added their own touches through live drawing.

This added an unparalleled artistic appeal to the event. The event also featured a book exhibition about Umm Kulthum, her life, her art, and her influence on the Arab music industry.

Live drawings performed by artists at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to commemorate the 125th birthday of legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum.

The exhibition included the books ‘Umm Kulthum in Abu Dhabi’, ‘Ana Wal Azab Wa Umm Kulthum’, ‘Kan Sarhan Men Khayal’, and ‘Umm Kulthum Sot Fi Tareekh Al Umma’, and others.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organises the monthly ‘Library Days’ events to highlight Arab literary and cultural figures and introduce the public and new generations to Arab music and literature.