1 of 11
Flight and train services were disrupted in India's capital New Delhi for the second day running on Monday, as dense fog and cold enveloped large swathes of the northern part of the country.
Image Credit: ANI
2 of 11
More than 100 flights were delayed in Delhi on Sunday, but intermittent flight operations had resumed on Monday morning, said an airport official who declined to be named.
Image Credit: ANI
3 of 11
According to aviation website Flightradar24, at least 168 flights leaving Delhi were delayed and 56 flights were cancelled on Monday morning.
Image Credit: ANI
4 of 11
At least 18 trains to Delhi from different parts of the country were running late because of dense fog, news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, said on X, citing a railway document.
Image Credit: ANI
5 of 11
The country's weather office has predicted dense fog and a cold wave in New Delhi for Monday and 'very dense fog' on Tuesday, with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 Fahrenheit).
Image Credit: ANI
6 of 11
The city's Indira Gandhi International Airport was not operational from 4am to 10am on Sunday (2230 GMT Saturday to 0530 GMT on Sunday) because of dense fog, the official said, leading to massive delays at airports across the country, causing delays and leading to frayed tempers.
Image Credit: ANI
7 of 11
Social media and news channels showed visuals of angry passengers arguing with airport staff at New Delhi and other airports and one video showed a man punching a pilot announcing a delayed flight on the aircraft.
Image Credit: Screengrab
8 of 11
Dense fog engulfs the roads as the coldwave continues in New Delhi.
Image Credit: ANI
9 of 11
"Stuck in a plane at Delhi Airport since the past two hours (literally on the runway), X user Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia wrote on the social media platform, earlier known as Twitter early on Monday.
Image Credit: ANI
10 of 11
A dense blanket of fog enveloped Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday. Reportedly several flight operations got delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility.
Image Credit: ANI
11 of 11
Commuters move through the dense fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi.
Image Credit: ANI