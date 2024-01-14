1 of 12
Thailand's Nasatta Light Festival is back for another year to dazzle visitors in Ratchaburi province.
Image Credit: AFP
Nasatta Light Festival is back, lit brighter than ever!
Image Credit: AFP
A family takes photographs amidst light installations at the Nasatta Light festival.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman poses for photographs amidst light installations at the Nasatta Light festival.
Image Credit: AFP
A family poses for photographs amidst light installations at the Nasatta Light festival.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors walk amidst light installations at the Nasatta Light festival.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman poses for photographs amidst light installations at the Nasatta Light festival.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman poses for photographs amidst light installations at the Nasatta Light festival.
Image Credit: AFP
A couple checks their photographs while sitting amidst light installations at the Nasatta Light festival.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman poses for photographs amidst light installations at the Nasatta Light festival.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors walk amidst light installations at the Nasatta Light festival.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman looks at light installations during the Nasatta Light festival.
Image Credit: AFP