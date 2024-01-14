1 of 10
A parked car is damaged from a fallen tree in southeast Portland, Oregon. Downed trees caused damage and power outages around the region.
Image Credit: AP
Oregon Department of Forestry uses a chainsaw to cut a downed tree into smaller pieces after it fell on a car and a home in Portland, Oregon.
Image Credit: AP
A person walks through the blowing snow and cold that has hit the state ahead of the US presidential caucus elections, in Chelsea, Iowa, US.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man shoves south 24th Street near N Street after overnight snow dumped several inches in Omaha, Nebraska.
Image Credit: AP
Snow blows and drifts over County Road K22 near Merrill, Iowa.
Image Credit: AP
A person looks at Lake Michigan's strong waves near Foster Beach after a major snowstorm hit the Chicago area.
Image Credit: AP
People walk down a snow-packed street as a winter storm moved through the region in Kansas City.
Image Credit: AP
A motorist drives on SW Pacific Highway in Portland, Oregon.
Image Credit: AP
Skiers ride a lift during a snowfall at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in Mammoth Lakes, California.
Image Credit: AP
A woman shovels out her driveway in order to drive to work in Sioux City, Iowa.
Image Credit: AP