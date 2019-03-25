Mohammad Salah Image Credit: Instagram

Dubai: Egyptian professional footballer and Adidas ambassador, Mohammad Salah, met with schoolchildren from Dubai-based DES School; he held an hour-long question-and-answer session with them at Dubai Mall.

Salah was asked a range of questions, some football related and others more light-hearted.

“What were your favourite and worst subjects in school?” he was asked. “I didn’t have a favourite subject in school so I’m glad I know how to play football,” he replied with a laugh.

He was also asked: “What was the highlight of your career?” He replied: “I would say the day I scored the goal which qualified Egypt for the World Cup 2018.”

The children aged between 7-10 years old, hailing from all over the world, including Salah’s home country of Egypt, were delighted to meet the Liverpool star.

Student Yusef Aneel said: “I had the best day with Mo Salah. I got the opportunity to ask him questions and play with him after.”