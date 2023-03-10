Abu Dhabi: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, has issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Transport Company.
An affiliate of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs, the company will support the emirate’s integrated transport ecosystem by developing transport systems, and contribute to effective and sustainable transport services, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement on Friday (March 10).
Abu Dhabi Transport Company will implement, operate and develop transport systems in both urban and rural areas across the emirate. Additionally, the company will oversee any other activity related to its mandate.
The company will develop rail systems and all other related services and operations, and will provide integrated transport services including the rental of vehicles and buses.
Abu Dhabi Transport Company to achieve its stated goals in collaboration with relevant government entities.
Board formed
The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs has meanwhile issued a resolution to form the Board of Directors for the new company, chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The other board members are Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Muna Al Dhaheri, Shadi Khalid Malak, Saeed Rashid Al Zaabi, Talal Al Dhiyebi and Ahmed Al Hashemi.