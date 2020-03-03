Carrefour unveils Mobimart, the region’s first grocery bus Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Those living in faraway communities can now buy their essentials from the region’s first grocery bus.

Laucnhed by Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, Mobimart, aims to bring convenient and accessible shopping to the doorsteps of underserved neighbourhoods and communities across Dubai, six days a week.

Carrefour Mobimart offers customers an extensive variety of daily groceries and fresh food, including a selection of organic produce, frozen food, snacks, beverages, and light household items. The bus will visit various communities along its assigned route, with timed stops, parking just a short walk from shoppers’ homes.

Phillippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Carrefour UAE, at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We’re constantly looking to find new ways to reinforce our position as the leading retailer in the region. This is what drives us to come up with unique concepts that reach our customers and satisfy their needs wherever they are. Carrefour Mobimart represents Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to provide innovative, and seamless customer experiences to our shoppers, as we bring Carrefour to their doorsteps.”

Carrefour Mobimart was built in Dubai by homegrown Bespoke Trailers—a start-up based in Al Quoz.

Jamal Wick, Managing Director and Co-Founder of the company said, “We commend Majid Al Futtaim for their efforts to always bring the best innovations by going over and above the brick and mortar stores’ expectations. Residents in the UAE have high expectations of personalised delivery services and Carrefour has successfully brought a grocery shopping experience to their doorsteps. We are also appreciative for their support to local SMEs through such initiatives, reflecting their efforts to contribute to the diversification of the economy.”

Majid Al Futtaim Retail has been reimagining traditional grocery concepts as it caters to evolving customer needs. With this latest innovation, Mobimart compliments Carrefour’s portfolio of store formats, including the popular Carrefour Marine, the world’s first sail thru store.

The bus will visit several areas in Dubai, with the majority being residential as well as stops at Kite Beach, and Rahaba labour accommodation.

