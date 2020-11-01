Global Village will celebrate the Festival of Lights with the UAE’s best representation of Indian traditions, culture and food at the India Pavilion. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai is gearing up for Diwali — the annual Hindu festival of lights — which falls on November 14 this year. A citywide celebration has been planned.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is bring together residential neighbourhoods, shopping malls and landmarks of the city to be illuminated in a display of colour, lights and revelry to ring in the festival.

Ahmed Al Khaja Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE said: “Dubai’s traditional Diwali celebrations captures fun, family-focused and cosmopolitan charm of the city. With so many great promotions, activations and shows this year, Diwali is the perfect event to start the festive season and showcase Dubai’s well-earned status as the premier family and retail destination for residents and tourists from around the world.”

Events

Dubai Festival City Mall will host a double bill of spectacular Diwali celebrations with two Bollywood-themed performances by the shopping destination’s record-breaking IMAGINE show which includes a water, fire and laser show. The celebrations kick off at 6.30pm.

Global Village will celebrate the Festival of Lights with the UAE’s best representation of Indian traditions, culture and food at the India Pavilion.

The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah will join in this year’s Diwali festivities with a performance by the world’s largest dancing fountain, The Palm Fountain. On November 13, there will also be fireworks.

Families can enjoy a range of exclusive offers on dining, hotels stay, entertainment and shopping in the Al Seef souq throughout Diwali. Image Credit: Supplied

Al Seef, the creekside retail and leisure destination, will welcome residents and visitors to its very own ‘Festival of Lights’ from November 12 to 21. Families can enjoy a range of exclusive offers on dining, hotels stay, entertainment and shopping in the Al Seef souq throughout Diwali as well as a series of special Bollywood-themed live shows at the venue’s open air stage area.

From November 9 until 14, Dubai Design District (D3) will turn up the design scene. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Design Week is offering those celebrating the festival as well as residents and tourists the chance to explore some of their best contemporary designs and interior furnishings. From November 9 until 14, Dubai Design District (D3) will turn up the design scene under the theme of redefining and reimagining the way we will live in the near and distant future, all taking place within a safe open air setting.

Shoppers looking for unique household items, clothes, cosmetics and jewellery this Diwali will find all these things and much more at the Ripe Market at Academy Park. Home to a collection of artisans, creators and entrepreneurs, the market can be a place to discover unique gifts. The market opens from 10am to 7pm on November 14.

Visitors to the Bloomingdale’s store in The Dubai Mall can grace the front page of their own edition of Filmfare, one of Bollywood’s most prestigious film publications, from November 1 to 14. Simply jump into the giant magazine front cover, take a photo and upload it to social media using the hashtags @bloomingdalesme #bloomingdalesme @FilmfareME #FilmfareMiddleEast to win a year’s subscription to the Indian movie magazine. Two lucky movie buffs will win a subscription each and stay in the know about the latest and greatest films coming out of India over the next 12 months.

La Perle is also joining in on the Diwali celebrations. The Dubai’s resident theatrical and acrobatic stage show is hosting twice daily shows, at 6.30pm and at 9.30pm.

Treat the family with one of the great range of Combo Packages available, ranging from Dh119 for two regular seats rising to Dh499 for two VIP seats, all inclusive of complimentary popcorn snacks. Guests can also book a special staycation deal at the V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton that includes two show tickets, popcorn or nachos and soda plus a complimentary room, as well as 25 per cent off at any restaurant at the hotel. Prices start at Dh583 for the Bronze package, rising to Dh943 for the VIP which comes with an upgrade to a hotel suite.

During the celebrations, shoppers can also win one of the 20 family staycations when they spend Dh200 at Al Seef.

Food

It’s impossible to celebrate Diwali without indulging in Indian sweet treats and classic homestyle dishes. This Diwali, food app zomato is launching the Brighten your Festival of Lights promotion to offer great savings at more than 200 of Dubai’s best Indian and South Asian restaurants, including local street food eateries and traditional family favourites. From November 6 to 21, foodies can enjoy savings of 15 to 40 per cent off in-dining experiences and up to 50 per cent off online orders, with a minimum order of Dh20, as part of the Brighten your Festival of Lights promotion.

Sports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in town, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah playing host to some of the world’s best cricketers for the 2020 edition of the sporting spectacle. While COVID-19 restrictions mean fans are unable to watch the stars play in person at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the city’s cafés, lounges and restaurants are the ideal places to relax and watch the action unfold on the big screens. The cricket action will be played until November 10, meaning there’s plenty of opportunity to watch a match before the Diwali party gets into full swing.

Raffles

A super selection of great retail offers are available across Dubai this Diwali. Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) will offer a huge range of special promotions at participating gold stores between November 1 and 21. Deals include special offers on diamonds, gold and a raffle draw for 10 winners to win vouchers worth Dh10,000 each when spending Dh500 or more.

DGJG’s City of Gold promotion includes the Twin Deal with buy one, get one free offers on selected diamond and pearl jewellery collections.

DGJG’s City of Gold promotion includes the Twin Deal with buy one, get one free offers on selected diamond and pearl jewellery collections. Image Credit: Supplied

The Gold for Gold deal means shoppers don’t pay any making charges on 18, 21 and 22 carat gold jewellery at select DGJG outlets. Finally, DGJG’s Golden Goodies offer will see shoppers receive a free jewellery gift on purchase of diamond and precious jewellery. All three promotions are sure to add sparkle to Dhanteras and Diwali shopping.

Shoppers at participating Dubai Shopping Mall Group malls across the city will enter into a raffle to win gold prizes worth a total of Dh100,000 when they spend Dh200. Twenty lucky winners will receive 20 grams of gold each. Malls taking part in the promotion include the Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, BurJuman, Dubai Outlet Mall, Oasis Mall and Reef Mall.

Dubai Festival Plaza Mall will give away cash prizes to lucky residents and visitors shopping at the mall and taking advantage of the great Diwali sales and deals during the ‘Festival of Light’ celebrations. The prizes can be redeemed via the Festival Rewards smartphone app for use at selected stores from November 1 to 30.

City Centre Deira and City Centre Shindagha malls are giving shoppers the chance to win half a kilogram of gold this Diwali. The super Shop & Win promotion is open to customers who spend Dh200 in either of the malls up until November 14. Both malls will also host a great Spin & Win Batak game for shoppers who spend Dh200 and receive an e-token from customer service. Simply spin the wheel to win guaranteed prizes.

The City Centre Shindagha mall will also host a special Diwali Market, in partnership with Carrefour, with exclusive promotions available on a wide range of Diwali products and gifts. Each Majid Al Futtaim mall will also host an interactive and family-friendly rangoli activation with customers, and Share members who spend in the malls are invited to play a range of games to win prizes including laptops, TVs, mobile phones, Vox Cinema tickets, and up to 1,000 Share points.

Retail

Al Futtaim Watches and Jewellery has reduced the price of jewellery from 25 to 70 per cent from November 6 to 21 for Diwali while Damas is offering a 22 carat gold coin with every purchase of diamond jewellery valued at Dh2,500 until November 15. Joy Alukkas will give customers a free 1 gram gold coin with every diamond, polki and pearl jewellery purchase worth Dh3,000 until November 6 and Koraba Jewellery will give shoppers a voucher worth Dh500 when they spend Dh1,000 in-store from November 6 to 21. Pandora is offering a special Diwali family gift set for Dh645 instead of Dh910, Pandora O necklace pendant for Dh495 instead of Dh665 and the Love gift set for Dh645 instead of Dh910 until November 28.

Crystal Gallery, Dubai Garden Centre and clothing store Hollister are each hosting part sales of 25 to 75 per cent from 6 to 21 November while Prime Optics is offering savings of between 30 to 60 per cent off its range of frames and sunglasses and Sunglasses Hut will give shoppers a Dh100, Dh200 or Dh300 gift card when they spend Dh700, Dh850 or Dh1,000 respectively from November 12 to 16.

Women’s fashion favourites Karen Millen and La Senza plus home furnishing store INDIGO Living are also tempting Diwali shoppers with a part sale of 25 to 75 per cent from November 6 to 21.