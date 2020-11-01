1 of 11
Image Credit:
2 of 11
TAKE A FREE WORKOUT CLASS: Check out the amazing DP World Fitness Village at Kite Beach, where you can enjoy sun, sea, sand and endless free activities. From intense HIIT workouts, boot camps, dance classes, and family fun at the Aqua Park, to volleyball games and beach football kickabouts. New this year are exciting trampoline workouts at Fitbit Rebounder, with a resident instructor on hand at all times; as well as the dedicated DP World women’s fitness pavilion.
Image Credit:
3 of 11
VISIT DUBAI MIRACLE GARDEN: Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, returns for its ninth season. The paradise-like attraction opened doors on Sunday, 1 November. Using over 150 million natural flowers and plants from more than 120 varieties, some of which have never been cultivated in the Gulf region that were arranged and shaped into dazzling and distinct designs, visitors to this popular attraction will see something really different. Record-breaking attractions include the Emirates A380 and an 18-metre floral structure of Mickey Mouse within the garden’s Disney Avenue.
Image Credit:
4 of 11
PRETTY LITTLE THING POP-UP AT WET DECK LADIES DAY: Not Another Ladies Day and Pretty Little Thing have teamed up. Launching, today, Sunday, November 1, this new weekly collaboration includes a pop-up with prizes, goody bags and some of the new collections on show. The first 50 ladies through the door, will get a goody bag filled with PLT goodies and of course, the usual deals apply. The weekly Sunday ladies day promises sunshine, sea breeze, hot beats and even hotter eats - all washed down with bottomless beverages for Dh150 from 1pm to 4pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 11
TAKE PART IN BURGER NIGHTS: Every Tuesday starting this week, from 5pm to 9pm, The Sum of Us in Burj Al Salam Sheikh Zayed Road will be hosting weekly burger nights. What better way to get past that mid-week mark then treating yourself to a freshly grilled juicy burger with all the toppings? All burgers are served on potato buns made by Rise&Dawn Bakehouse, accompanied by some killer sides. The menu will include the Classic Beef, the Bacon Mushroom Double, the Wagyu Cheeseburger, the O.G Vegan and many more.
Image Credit:
6 of 11
CHECK OUT DXB4BEY: DXB4BEY is a one-day music festival that will be live-streamed from Dubai Opera on November 3 on more than 50 Facebook pages including MTV Lebanon and Virgin Megastores. The event, which is hosted by regional comedy powerhouse Wonho Chung, will feature some of the city’s biggest names in entertainment including Kris Fade, Layla Kardan and Danny Aridi. The initiative is aimed at raising funds for the Emirates Red Crescent. The stream will have a ‘Donate’ link where viewers can donate funds directly to support the charity’s humanitarian efforts in Beirut.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 11
CELEBRATE WORLD VEGAN DAY: Whether you are a staunch freegan vegan, or want to see is the plant-based life is for you, today, Sunday 1st November One Life Kitchen & Café located in D3 are offering 50 per cent off their Vegan main dishes all day long. They have also curated a speciality Vegan menu that will be available all month long, just to keep the vegan mantra going.
Image Credit:
8 of 11
ART GALLERY TAKE OVER BY YOUTH: ‘We, The Assembly’, a collective of UAE-based artists and creatives (aged 18-24) announce that the youth are taking over the Jameel Arts Centre for two weeks until November 16. Through this takeover young UAE residents will be presenting original programming for the UAE youth, working with and under the guidance of Art Jameel. The works selected to be shown at the Jameel Arts Centre, side by side with their ongoing exhibitions, are part of a collective breakthrough of what it means to move and act in the world, maintain identity and shoulder adversity.
Image Credit:
9 of 11
TRATTORIA PLATES UP ART: Trattoria, the Italian eatery at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, has launched a series of limited-edition dishes inspired by the artists showcased at Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Dubai’s new multi-media exhibition, which opened its doors earlier this month. From Van Gogh and Kandinsky to Munch and Monet, Trattoria have curated a collection of new dishes that fuse food with art from eight revolutionary artists, each available for a one-week period until November 28.
Image Credit:
10 of 11
HAPPY HOUR AT HANAMI: Enjoy 360° skyline views and a 2-for-1 offer on a selection of beverages including red, white and sparkling grape and hops from the Nichibotsu Happy Hour menu, daily, from 5pm to 7pm, at Hanami..
Image Credit:
11 of 11
GO PRIVATE LUXURY AT AZURE: Azure Beach Dubai, at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR has elevated its luxury offering with the introduction of individual private plunge pools for its six exclusive cabanas. The large plunge pools can accommodate up to 20 people, while the small plunge pools can fit up to 10. The new offering will enable guests to enjoy a private experience while also gaining full access to Azure Beach Dubai’s facilities. The cabanas are available for hire during standard opening times, with a variety of packages to choose from. Weekday packages for the private cabanas start from Dh2000 minimum spend, fully redeemable on food and beverage, while weekend packages start from Dh4000 minimum spend, also redeemable on F&B.
Image Credit: