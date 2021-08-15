Dubai: Say hello to baby Mia Sztulman Starosta, the first Israeli baby to be born in Dubai.
Sure enough, Mia has created history. She was born on August 14 at 2 pm through C-section at the Mediclinic City Hospital, Dubai. Mia’s Israeli passport will be issued in Dubai, marking a major milestone in the history of the UAE and ISrael.
Weighing all of two kilos and 900 grams, Mia has been winning the heart of people in Dubai.
Her father Ilan Sztulman Starosta Lembert, head of the mission of the newly opened Consulate of Israel in Dubai, which was inaugurated recently by Israeli Forign Minister Yair Lapid, said: “I chose to serve in the UAE and have my baby delivered in Dubai. I had to be part of a historic moment.”
He told Gulf News: “I have been in Dubai for a few months now. My wife Jaqueline Starosta Lembert is the economic advisor for the consulate. Both mother and daughter are doing fine,” he said.
The couple have four other children.