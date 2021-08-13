1 of 12
Sharjah’s Mleiha Archaeological Centre geared up for the highly anticipated and one of the popular meteor showers of the year – ‘Perseids Meteor Shower’.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
A special skywatching event was organized at Mleihs from 7 PM to 1 AM, when the meteor shower is expected to be at its peak.
The Perseids, known for their fireballs, big explosions of bright light and color that last longer, are active every year from around July 14 to August 24, according to NASA
This year the peak shower is falling on the night of August 12.
It is widely sought after by astronomers and stargazers as during its peak, under ideal conditions, one may be able to see 60 to 100 meteors in an hour.
The event included various activities such as observation of moon and planets through professional telescopes, a presentation on astronomy and the Parseids Meteor Shower.
The emirate’s leading archaeological and eco-tourism project, developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is located in the historic dunes of Mleiha, approximately 40 minutes away from Sharjah city lights.
It offers visitors a unique and endearing view of the night skies from where one can view mesmerizing sights of the stars in the galaxy and beyond.
