Hundreds of visitors attended the second day of Gulf News EduFair on Friday, 13th August, 2021, at Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai.
Visitors at the Gulf News EduFair, a one-stop-shop for educational opportunities available in the UAE.
Officials, parents and students were all-praise for the holding of Gulf News EduFair as an on-the-ground event that would allow university authorities and representatives an opportunity to interact with families and students face-to-face.
Students, parents and members of the academia trooped to Gulf News EduFair, the first on-ground event of its kind dedicated to higher education in the UAE, at Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai.
Following the resounding success of the first-ever virtual Gulf News EduFair in 2020, the three-day event is welcoming back — in-person and onsite this time — leading UAE-based universities to answers all queries from students and families about attending world-class universities in the UAE for the September intake and beyond.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt higher education and travel plans, UAE-based universities have emerged as the preferred destination for thousands of students in the country and from abroad.
Visitors during the Day 2 of the Gulf News EduFair, being held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai.
Sitting from left: Hameed Al Obaidi, Senior Admissions Counselor, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai; Gary Fernandes, Head of Prospect Experience, Heriot-Watt University Dubai; Dr. Kavita Shukla, Associate Professor & VP for Student Affairs, Amity University Dubai; Mr. Krishnakumar, Vice President of operations, De Montfort University, Dubai; during a discussion on "How to prepare your kid for the future and right way to choose a course" at the second day of the Gulf News EduFair.
Dr. Kavita Shukla, Associate Professor & VP for Student Affairs, Amity University Dubai, speaks during the second day of Gulf News EduFair, being held at Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai.
Gary Fernandes, Head of Prospect Experience, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, speaks during the second day of Gulf News EduFair.
Majd C. Hussain, founding Principal of the American School of Creative Science-Bukhatir Education Advancement & Management (BEAM), speaks during the second day of Gulf News EduFair.
Mr. Krishnakumar, Vice President of operations, De Montfort University, Dubai, speaks during the second day of Gulf News EduFair.
Hameed Al Obaidi, Senior Admissions Counselor, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai, speaks during the second day of Gulf News EduFair.
