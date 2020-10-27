The four-legged utility robot. DEWA is the first utility company in the region to use this robot in its internal operations. It is used for detecting faults and leakages, testing connection points of high-voltage cables, conducting security and monitoring patrols. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Professionals and industry leaders looking for innovations in the energy, water, renewable energy and environment sectors, can visit the ongoing virtual 22nd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and the 5th Dubai Solar Show (DSS), organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA as well as founder and chairman of WETEX and DSS, said the carbon-neutral WETEX and DSS are the first of their kind in the Middle East and North Africa that will enable exhibitors to display their products innovatively through 3D customisable stands to suit each company’s needs. They also will enable meetings, seminars, and workshops using the latest smart technologies.

“WETEX & Dubai Solar Show provide an important opportunity for government and private companies to reach thousands of exhibitors to make deals, build partnerships, and view the latest technologies and innovations in the energy, water, renewable energy, and environment sectors, as well as learn about market needs, especially in view of the increased adoption of solar photovoltaic technology in the UAE and the region. The exhibition also enables visitors to take part in specialised seminars and workshops; and meet experts and professionals in green economies, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development,” Al Tayer noted.

Largest single-site solar project

DEWA for its part is showcasing a number of mega-projects, including a model of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar project in the world. The 4th phase includes the world’s tallest solar power tower at 262.44 metres, combining Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and photovoltaic technology and is rated for 950MW, operated by an Independent Power Producer (IPP). The Solar Park has a planned capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030 with investments up to Dh50 billion.

DEWA is also showcasing Al-Sheraa Building, which will be the largest, and smartest net-zero energy building in the world, where the total energy used in the building during a year is equal to or less than the energy produced on-site during that year. The building will have over 20,000 square metres of photovoltaic solar panels with around 1,000 square metres of Building Integrated Photovoltaics. The building is expected generate over 6,500 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually.

DEWA’s hydroelectric power station in Hatta is also being displayed. The project is the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf and will generate 250 MW. It is expected to last up to 80 years.

Four-legged utility robot

The four-legged Spot Robot will also be on demonstration. DEWA is the first utility company in the region to use this robot in its internal operations, such as detecting faults and leakages, testing connection points of high-voltage cables, conducting security and monitoring patrols, ensuring construction works are aligned with specifications using multiple-angle cameras, and managing different facilities such as warehouses, in addition to helping People of Determination.

For other projects, visitors can also view videos and download brochures on DEWA’s latest projects, including the Research and Development Centre, Innovation Centre, EV Green Charger initiative, Al-Sheraa Building, 2nd Solar Decathlon Middle East, Hatta Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Al Masdar Magazine and DEWA’s annual statistics.

