Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has inaugurated the Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training. The state-of-the-art training facility of the Transport Security Department in Dubai aims to enhance security efforts and increase the readiness of security and law enforcement personnel. Equipped with the latest tools, the station utilises virtual reality and simulation technologies to provide comprehensive scenario-based emergency training.
Image Credit: WAM
On this occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE security sector has become one of the most advanced globally thanks to the guidance of the leadership and their keenness to strengthen the country's security system and ensure protection for the entire community. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim; Commander in Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; Director-General of State Security in Dubai and other officials.
Image Credit: WAM
The Crown Prince of Dubai highlighted the unlimited support given by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance Dubai's security system and ensure its excellence. His Highness praised the high- level readiness of security personnel and their keenness to train and adopt the latest technologies and smart initiatives that serve the emirate's security needs.
Image Credit: WAM
A hostage crisis simulation training inside a metro cabin and visited the operations room, laboratory and the future lobby of the Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training.
Image Credit: WAM
The hostage crisis simulation in progress at the Dubai Metro.
Image Credit: WAM
Image Credit: WAM
Dubai Police Swat teams are heavily armed and wear protective body armour.
Image Credit: WAM
Gunmen holding passengers as shields as officers confront them during a hostage crisis simulation training inside a metro cabin.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
Police throw smoke bombs and storm the train during the hostage drama.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office