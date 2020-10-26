1 of 8
Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out of the race to secure an IPL play-offs’ berth for the first time in 13 years after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
2 of 8
The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side took on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday and had made it to the play-offs in each of the 10 IPL seasons that they participated since the league started in 2008. However, CSK endured an inconsistent run in this IPL.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
3 of 8
Dhoni’s men on Sunday notched up an eight-wicket win over Bangalore to keep their slim chances alive for a few hours.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
4 of 8
But all hopes ended when Rajasthan beat Mumbai in Abu Dhabi later in the day.
Image Credit: @IPL
5 of 8
The win over Bangalore took Chennai to eight points from 12 matches but they can only achieve a maximum of 12 points if they win their last two games, which - thanks to Rajasthan's win - won’t be enough to seal a place in the play-off.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
6 of 8
In the points table, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Bangalore are already on 14 points with Kolkata Knight Riders at 12 with three games to go, followed by Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan - both on 10 points each with three and two matches left respectively..
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
7 of 8
“We don’t really have a chance to make it to the play-offs, leave the mathematical part of it,” Dhoni had said in Dubai after Chennai beat Bangalore ahead of the Rajasthan-Mumbai clash. You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table. If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So I am glad with how the youngsters have responded.” Chennai won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011, before reclaiming the crown in 2018 following a two-year gap. They also ended up runners-up five times.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
8 of 8
Chennai will take on Kolkata on Thursday in their penultimate game. Rajasthan are next in action against Punjab on Friday.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI