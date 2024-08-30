Interactive fun and expert insights

Gurpreet Kaur Sodhi, Head of Early Years, Chubby Cheeks Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal | Gulf News

The event, hosted by Noni Edwards, featured a lineup of engaging activities and informative presentations that offered something for everyone. Chubby Cheeks Nursery kicked things off with their insightful presentation, Everything Baby Needs. They showcased how their nursery supports the all-round growth of children with programs tailored to both stay-at-home and working mothers. "The mother-child bond is incredibly special and difficult to describe," reflects Gurpreet Kaur Sodhi, Head of Early Years, Chubby Cheeks Nursery. “It’s essential to spend quality time with your children, but it’s equally important for mothers to take care of themselves. A happy mother raises a happy child, and that’s how the bond flourishes beautifully.”

Sodhi added that Gulf News has an incredible reach across the UAE, making it the perfect partner for their brand. “Our aim is to showcase the amazing work we do at Chubby Cheeks and how we provide a nurturing and engaging environment for children,” says Sodhi. “As you can see, the children here are so engaged, and this is exactly what parents want — a happy place where their children can learn and grow."

One of the day’s highlights was the Dressing up Baby session, where moms put their creativity to the test by answering fun questions about dressing their little ones. The mummy with the best answers walked away with surprise gift vouchers from Max, adding a bit of competitive spirit to the mix.

Haroon Rasheed, Senior Head Marketing, Landmark Group Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal | Gulf News

Haroon Rasheed, Senior Head Marketing, Landmark Group, highlights the deep and enduring bond between a mother and her baby, emphasising that it is built on love and mutual care. “This bond deepens through everyday interactions, from tender moments of consistent care to shared experiences. Simple acts like cuddling, eye contact, and responsive communication help build trust and emotional connection, creating a secure environment where the bond between mother and baby can flourish.”

Rashid further explains Max’s dedication to supporting authentic relationships, stating, “As a brand, we cherish and support authentic relationships — we are more than just a provider of clothing, but a supporter of the meaningful experiences and relationships in our consumers’ lives. This further reinforces the bond with our consumers, which enhances brand loyalty and trust. The event’s mission aligns with our mission of being transparent and authentic.”

Anna Fel, Marketing Coordinator at Stokke Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal | Gulf News

Norwegian brand Stokke also made a significant impact with their presentation Baby Deserves The Best, showcasing their top-of-the-line strollers, car seats, furniture, and accessories. Their products are designed with both baby and parent in mind, ensuring the best quality and comfort.

Anna Fel, Marketing Coordinator at Stokke, explains that the event provided an ideal opportunity for moms to experience their products firsthand. She shares, “This event provides great exposure for us and allows moms to see and try out our products, including high chairs, strollers, and pacifiers, giving them a chance to connect with their children during mealtime.”

Fel adds that hearing stories about how their products have become a part of families’ lives is particularly rewarding. "I had a really nice interaction with one of the moms,” says Fel. “She used the Tripp Trapp for one of her kids for about eight years, and she even passed it on to another mom, who continued to use it for a long time as well. It’s so rewarding to hear these stories about how our products become a part of families’ lives."

Nutritionist and health content creator Alia Debs led a session called Food Matters, where she discusses the importance of child nutrition and the benefits of Kabrita’s global formula milk.

Daphne Perez, Marketing Director at Kabrita Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal | Gulf News

Daphne Perez, Marketing Director at Kabrita, reflects on the event’s success, noting how important it is to create a supportive community for mothers. “Motherhood comes with joys and challenges, but having a supportive group to share experiences, tips, and education makes the journey easier,” she says. Perez also praises Gulf News for helping to build this community, adding, “This event has really helped us share the joys of motherhood.”

Perez believes that the bond between mother and child is unique and begins from the moment of conception. She says, “As the baby grows, the bond strengthens. The first time a mom holds her baby, it’s love at first sight. You don’t have to do anything special to create this bond—it’s already there.”

Recognising that breastfeeding might not always be an option for every mother due to various lifestyle factors, Perez highlights Kabrita’s commitment to providing high-quality nutrition for infants. “We provide top-notch nutrition through our goat milk-based infant formula, which is easy to digest and gentle on babies’ tummies,” she says. “Our formula also contains other beneficial ingredients like prebiotics, probiotics, and essential fats to support babies' growth and development."

Dr Riham Ismail, a Specialist Paediatrician and Lactation Consultant, Medcare Women & Children Hospital Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal | Gulf News

Meanwhile, Dr Riham Ismail, a Specialist Paediatrician and Lactation Consultant, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, captivated the audience with her insights on Navigating the First Steps: Understanding Toddler Health Milestones. Her talk provided valuable guidance on recognising and supporting key health milestones in toddlers, a topic close to the hearts of many attending mothers.

Dr Ismail emphasises Medcare’s commitment to promoting neonatal and child health, stating, “As a paediatric specialist and lactation consultant, I’m committed to promoting neonatal and child health. We back any event that supports maternal health.”

She further explains that Medcare regularly offers sessions covering essential topics such as feeding, vaccination, and physical activity for children. “We also offer one-on-one sessions with mothers to address specific concerns and provide tailored advice for their children,” says Dr Ismail. "We have a wide range of services, including antenatal classes for mothers, neonatal support programs, and packages like the back-to-school package, which includes flu vaccines and essential health checks for children."

A mother’s perspective

Susan Khalaf Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal | Gulf News

The event resonated deeply with the mothers who attended, each leaving with new knowledge, connections, and memories. Susan Khalaf, a Lebanese mother of a 6-month-old baby, shares that learning about the differences between goat milk and cow milk from Kabrita was particularly informative. She says, “Since I’m planning to introduce solid food to my first baby, it was very informative to talk to the brand representative, and now I feel confident about what to buy.”

Jane Mynhardt Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal | Gulf News

South African mom Jane Mynhardt, whose 16-month-old daughter is starting nursery, found the tips on separation anxiety invaluable. “The advice on separation anxiety from the Chubby Cheeks manager was very helpful,” she says. My daughter is starting nursery on Monday, and I know we’ll both struggle with separation anxiety, so the tips on how to handle this transition were very useful.”

Tracy Todd Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal | Gulf News

Tracy Todd, a Scottish mother, echoes this sentiment, saying that the event gave her the confidence to move forward with enrolling her child in nursery. “It’s a big step, but it’s the right one for both of us as we both need a bit of separation at the moment,” she says. “It’s lovely to be here. It’s great to get all the moms together because we usually only see each other in passing. This event gave us a chance to talk and connect.”

Sarah Junaid Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal | Gulf News

For American mom Sarah Junaid, who’s been in Dubai for just five days, the event was a warm welcome. She expresses her excitement about attending future events, saying, “The most important takeaway for me was the need to enroll my baby in a nursery such as Chubby Cheeks. They were so interactive with the baby, engaging her in sensory activities. It’s good for a baby her age to be around other kids and professionals who know exactly how to interact with them. It’s wonderful to see everyone — health professionals, brands, moms, and kids — all together.”

Desiree D'Mello Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal | Gulf News

Desiree D'Mello shared her enthusiasm for networking with other women, expressing her desire to build a supportive community. "I wanted to network with the women here today," she said. "My aim is to build my own network of women where we can help each other out — not just emotional support, but even in the marketplace. As a mom starting up my events business again, this is the right time for me to look for clientele through events like this. There are other women here who've had similar situations, and we need to work. We're moms, but we need to provide for our families as well."

Saadiya Malim Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal | Gulf News

Dr Saadiya Malim found the event to be a comforting reminder that motherhood, though challenging, is a shared experience. "I love events like this where I can connect better with my daughter and meet other mums who are in similar situations," she said. "When you're in motherhood and off work, it can feel lonely, especially for someone who's a workaholic. But events like this help me realise that I'm not alone in this. I've made friends with so many mums, and it makes me feel a little better knowing that I'm going to get past this. Hearing from peers in the same situation helps a lot, more than you know."

Madison Marshall appreciated the nutritional insights shared during the event, particularly concerning child nutrition. "They had a talk about nutrition and carbohydrates, which was really important," she said. "I had a premature child, and in the beginning, I was unsure of what to do. So, it was good to gain more knowledge, especially when I decide to have the next one. I'll at least have an idea of what they need and what is most important." She added with a smile, "And the food was fabulous, by the way."

