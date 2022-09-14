Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, on Wednesday visited the British Consulate in Dubai and offered his condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
He was received by Simon Penney, the UK’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
Writing in the consulate’s condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, Sheikh Maktoum expressed his deepest condolences to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the royal family and the people of the UK.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said Queen Elizabeth II was an inspiring and iconic leader who won the love, respect and admiration of people around the world. He also highlighted the close bonds between the UAE and the UK and expressed the hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow deeper and stronger in the years to come.