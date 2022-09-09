Dubai: UAE residents have paid tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-serving monarch, who died on Thursday at the age of 96. Many praised her as a rock for her strength and sense of duty towards her people.

British expat Justine Welch in Dubai said: “Queen Elizabeth will be the strongest woman we see in our lifetime... Our long-standing Queen was an example of strength, dignity, pride and grace. She had all of these traits in abundance. She will forever be a historical figure who never let her people down.”

She added: “Despite the social changes that we have seen throughout the generations... She never faltered and earned her respect throughout 70 years...”

Another Dubai-based British expat, Laura Everest, said: “The Queen was inspirational for her sense of duty towards her people and country. She was so loved and globally respected as the Matriarch of the British Nation. I am currently in the UK and we are seeing an outpouring of love, affection and tributes to the remarkable person she was. We feel utterly sad.”

British university student Krisna Bhargava, 19, said: “The longest serving monarch of the world’s oldest democracy who endeared herself to the world by her empathy and affection for people. This is a terrible loss for the UK and the world and Queen Elizabeth will be missed immensely and forever. Post the independence of multiple countries from UK, she oversaw the creation of a unified Commonwealth for mutual good.”

‘Life of sacrifice’

British resident in Dubai, Haroon Ali, said: “It is so difficult for me to express this tribute in honour of Her Majesty. She lived a life of sacrifice by helping others build their own lives. She was a great inspiration to us all. Great people are not just great, they have worked hard to become that great. Today, we honour our late Queen’s dedication to the right standard of life and commitment to the moral value which resulted in a fulfilled life for her many who were influenced with her life.”