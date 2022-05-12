Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia, in Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum discussed with the Serbian Prime Minister ways to strengthen bilateral relationships in various fields of mutual interest. He also witnessed the signing of an agreement between the UAE and Serbia to promote knowledge exchange and enhance capacity development and implementation of best practices in each other’s government sectors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted how the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, have fostered partnerships for creating highly efficient government systems that are responsive to the needs of the community.

Collaboration

Sheikh Maktoum said the UAE leadership is keen to promote collaborations that can strengthen the government’s ability to promote sustainable development, develop innovative solutions to challenges and keep pace with worldwide changes.

The agreement reflects the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and embodies HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to establish international partnerships that can help enhance the efficiency and future readiness of the government, His Highness said.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Prime Minister of Serbia.

Nine pillars

The agreement between UAE and Serbia follows a series of meetings, summits and visits that fostered knowledge exchange on enhancement of government performance and efficiency with a focus on nine key pillars. The agreement signed today creates a framework for sharing expertise in the areas of digital government, digital economy, science and innovation, government capacity-building, business incubators, creative industries and tourism, education, programming and Artificial Intelligence.

The cooperation is the latest in a series of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the UAE with various countries to enhance government cooperation. Governments with which the UAE has already established cooperation include Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, Kurdistan region in Iraq, Uzbekistan, Senegal, Costa Rica, Greece, Colombia, Spain, Seychelles, Maldives, and Guyana and Barbados.

Global partnerships

The UAE had launched a programme overseen by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs to promote global partnerships and exchange of best practices and experiences in the field of government.