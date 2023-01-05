The New Year spelled luck for 14 jackpot winners in the latest Mahzooz weekly draw, as they walked away with Dh71,428 each, having won the second prize of Dh1 million.

The 109th Super Saturday live draw also saw three other winners take home a raffle draw prize of Dh100,000 each.

Filipino expat, Ryan, one of the three winners, said he felt lucky winning the prize money. It was his first attempt at the draw.

The 34-year-old Abu Dhabi resident of six years said: “This is the best New Year’s gift I have received. I never thought I would win such a big amount. The year 2023 has started so well and am looking forward to the rest of the New Year.”

Ryan, who works as an online merchandise seller in Abu Dhabi, said the win is a much-needed financial boost that will help him realise his dreams of expanding his business.

He said the prize money will go a long way to supporting his daughter’s future education as well.

“I was celebrating New Year’s Eve in Abu Dhabi when my friend called me to inform me that I had won. After I checked my Mahzooz account I started crying. I realised then that the New Year is going to be my year.”

It was a lucky day, too, for Ratheesh, an Indian expat in Dubai. He was left pleasantly surprised to find out he had won in the Mahzooz draw. “I never thought I would be the one to win a jackpot. I missed the live draw because I was spending New Year’s Eve with my family, but I was surprised to learn of the news anyway.”

Lucky man

Even though Ratheesh hasn’t decided how to invest his money, he has more celebrations planned, such as purchasing a plot of land in his home country. Having participated in Mahzooz nine times and winning Dh100,000, Ratheesh said he felt a lucky man.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million; the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350.

Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000.