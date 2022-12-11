Dubai: A participant won Dh10 million on Saturday in the Super Saturdays Draw of Mahzooz.
Farid Samji, managing director of EWINGS, the operator of Mahzooz, said: “2022 has been a blissful year to many of our participants, as it saw 11 lucky winners becoming multi-millionaires after claiming the top prize. We are still a few weeks away from the end of the year and we hope to celebrate more wins either at our Super Saturday Draws or our Fantastic Friday Draw before the year comes to an end.”
Who won?
He added: “We will be able to share more details on the winner at a special press conference as soon as all necessary details become available.”
The newly made multi-millionaire matched five out of the five winning numbers (22,23,25,27,34). The second prize of Dh1 million was shared among 19 winners who each took home Dh52,631 after matching four out of five numbers.
Additionally, 1,175 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
The weekly raffle draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The total prize money won at last night’s 106th Super Saturday Draws was Dh11,711,250.