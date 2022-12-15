Dubai: A female British expatriate who has been living in the UAE for the past 10 years has won a whopping Dh10 million grand prize at the recent 106th Super Saturday Draws by Mahzooz.

Inger, 42, who received a symbolic cheque from Mahzooz on Thursday, said she participated only once before in Mahzooz (when it was still known as Emirates Loto) and won Dh35. The price she won a couple years ago was kept in her account and it was the same money she used to buy the winning ticket that fetched her a staggering Dh10 million windfall.

“When I received the congratulatory call from Mahzooz, I couldn’t believe what I heard. I got very suspicious and thought it was a joke,” said Inger, adding: “It was Sunday (December 11) morning and I was out with my husband and in the middle of feeding my one-year old son, when I got a call from Mahzooz. The person at the other end of the line said they will call me back after 15 minutes. I told my husband about the call and we both laughed.”

She continued: “Then, I called a friend to ask her to verify the matter online. As soon as she did, she called me crying to confirm that I was the winner!”

“I think it will take me some time to fathom the idea that my vision of financial freedom has become a reality. Having so many opportunities for me and my family will change the way I live. This is a huge win, but I want to stay grounded. I will not allow it to change me as a person,” Inger highlighted.

British expatriate Inger receiving her Dh10 million cheque from Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, the operator of Mahzooz Draw

Random numbers

Inger, who picked the winning numbers (22, 23, 25, 27, 34) randomly is now the 31st multimillionaire minted by Mahzooz. She used to be a stylist but took a one-year sabbatical year to take care of her one-year-old son. Her husband is from Australia. She plans to open a beauty salon with her newfound fortune to continue her passion as a hair stylist.