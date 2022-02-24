Dubai: Foodies in the UAE can go on a sumptuous gastronomic journey at Lulu World Food 2022, Season 1, an annual food fiesta being held across all its stores till March 9.
Kicking off the festivities, Nanda Kumar, director of marketing and communications and chief commercial officer for the group, addressed a large number of food enthusiasts at the Silicon Central Store, Dubai, today.
Several international chefs were specially flown in for the occasion. They included Indian celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Middle Eastern chef Manal Alalem and Filipino chef J.P. Alamo. For the next 13 days, these chefs will be going across Lulu’s stores to give live demonstrations of their recipes along with master classes for those interested in learning from the maestros.
As part of the food fiesta, UAE residents will be able to sample an array of international foods from regions such as the Far East, the West and India, with a special focus on the Philippines, US, the Middle East and India. They will get a chance to savour fresh, mouth-watering recipes from different cuisines.
Lined up during the fiesta are several offerings like the Biryani festival, street foods, salads, Tex Mex, fast foods, cakes and bakes, international fish and meat grills and desserts.
Announcing the various segments of the food fiesta, Nanda Kumar said, “Foodies can actually sign up for master classes with chefs and also participate in different contests to display their own culinary skills. All they need to do is go to their nearest Lulu store and register for the contest.”