Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) in Dubai is hosting cultural and entertaining events, workshops, and forums throughout January.
The Library’s special events kick off on January 17 with the Periodicals Library hosting a panel discussion under the theme ‘Academic Requirements and the Future of Our Children’, featuring Academic Education Consultant Dina Khuffash. The event comes as part of MBRL’s monthly morning sessions that host a select group of Emirati and Arab creative women.
On January 18 and 19, MBRL will host the ‘Gibran Kahlil Gibran Days’ event in the lobby area, shedding light on Gibran’s life as a poet, author, and leading figure of modern literature and Arab literary renaissance. The event will see a discussion over the ‘Broken Wings’ novel, followed by a panel session on Gibran’s life and literature, moderated by Dr Badia Al Hashemi with the participation of Dr Youssef Hatini and Kazim Fayad.
Musical poetry evening
Moreover, the event highlights the aesthetics of Gibran’s ‘Love Letters’, a testimony to the affection conveyed by his words. Later on, a musical poetry evening will take place, where Poet Yasser Said Dohai and oud player Mohammed Said Dohai will celebrate several of Gibran’s poems. Hosted within the Library, the event includes an exhibition of Gibran’s titles available in MBRL’s collection.
On January 26, the Library organises two book signing events for Najeeba Al-Rifai’s ‘Al Ta’ihoon’ (The Wanderers) and Emirati writer Khalid Albudoor’s ‘Alam’ (Pain). A panel discussion, moderated by Hajar Al Raeisi, will afterwards touch upon the contents of both books with the participation of their writers.
Concluding the programme on January 30 will be the signing of ‘The Slum Queen’ by the author Rouble Nagi, followed by a panel discussion with the writer and readings of several concepts from the book.