Sharjah: Why do physical libraries still exist, and can they continue to advance humankind with knowledge and inspiration as in the past?

The answer is a resounding yes, according to a press statement issue by Sharjah Public Library (SPL) on Tuesday. It added: “Although digital tools of learning are indispensable to modern living, libraries provide both tangible and intangible benefits to society and continue to stay relevant in contemporary society.”

SPL also provided five reasons why we still need physical libraries in the digital age:

Value on facts

First, they help you find exactly what you need. One of the pitfalls of search engines is the overload of information they provide. While useful and engaging content is found online, many of them are irrelevant, unverified, or misleading. Libraries, on the other hand, place value on facts and truth, and provide objective and accurate information. A librarian can also guide users to the exact content or information they need.

Shared learning

Second, physical libraries build and connect communities. Libraries remain central to the community and people access its services for various reasons – not just to source information, read or borrow books. In the digital age, a public library can connect even the most remote community to networks of knowledge and information.

As an inclusive space of shared learning and collaboration, SPL noted that it hosts story-telling sessions, book clubs, seminars, educational training, and more, at its premises each year to connect people and offer continuous learning opportunities.

Open access to resources

Third, they are free and provide open access to valuable resources. Libraries equip communities with knowledge by providing free and equitable access to invaluable multicultural and multilanguage resources, thus supporting education and literacy. During the period of lockdown in the first phase of Covid-19 in 2020, SPL opened access to its e-resources in more than 10 languages to people of all age groups around the world. These included 21,000 scientific studies, a library of 30,000 videos in all disciplines, 160,000 e-books, 5 million academic dissertations and thesis, in addition to a collection of manuscripts, rare books and audiobooks.

Accessible spaces

Fourth, physical libraries are safe, shared spaces. Libraries are welcoming and accessible spaces for everyone, irrespective of their social status, gender, age, nationality, or ethnicity. While online spaces also bring people together over shared interests, cyberbullying, trolling and geo-location targeting can make the internet a wary place, especially for children and youth. The social, physical, and virtual spaces offered at SPL’s libraries are fostering communities of readers and learners and caters to the needs of diverse groups including those with differing needs. A library is also perhaps the only public space that does not manipulate users for any commercial purpose.

Exchange of ideas

Fifth, physical libraries provide freedom to create and learn. Libraries promote the free and full exchange of ideas; they are open for independent thinking. By stimulating curiosity and imagination, libraries give individuals the freedom to nourish their minds with ideas and thoughts that are most precious to them. As SPL slowly transforms into an innovation hub, it will further broaden the horizons of creativity and learning.

Century-old UAE library

In the UAE, the concept of a library first took root in 1925 when Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the then ruler of Sharjah (1924 - 1951) opened a private library in Al Hisn—Sharjah Fort.

This private library, which has since evolved to become the Sharjah Public Library, is today nearly a century old and ready to embark on its second centennial. With six branches spread across the emirate to service the communities in every part of Sharjah, SPL stands as a testament to the enduring need of society members to explore knowledge, information, and culture through its vast and ever-expanding resources.

Apart from its nearly 97-year history, what makes Sharjah Public Library one of the "greatest community institutions in the emirate" is its innovative approach to learning and community-building and its agility in adapting to meet the needs of tech-savvy digital audiences.

Sharjah Public Library Image Credit: Supplied