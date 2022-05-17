Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the allocation of Dh2.5 million to be directed towards the purchasing of books from the 139 publishers currently participating in the 13th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).
Envisioned and led by the Sharjah Ruler, this cultural initiative is observed annually to promote the emirate’s efforts to support the development of the global publishing industry, as well as to ensure that young readers in particular who visit any of the six branches of the Sharjah Public Library (SPL) can enjoy access to creative and valuable content being produced globally in the field of children’s and young adults literature.
This year, the publishers hosted by SCRF hail from 15 countries. They have brought their latest book releases and bestselling titles to the 12-day event running at Expo Centre Sharjah till May 22. The festival is home to more than 1,900 activities, which are being led by authors, poets, illustrators, and creatives of regional and global renown.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SCRF organiser SBA, said: “Every year, Sharjah Public Library receives tremendous support from His Highness to expand and enrich its offerings, much like the regular watering of planted seeds that flourish into fruit-bearing tress that nourish community. In Sharjah’s case, the fruits borne by this initiative nourish people with knowledge and creativity, thereby advancing the emirate’s cultural project.”
He added: “Libraries are the cornerstone of inclusive, sustainable and forward-looking societies, and this annual initiative testifies to Sharjah’s unwavering commitment to investing in younger generations by empowering them with knowledge to advance their skills and realise their full potential.”