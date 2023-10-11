Abu Dhabi: A new phase of the smart mobility project has rolled out in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi allowing visitors and residents to have an exciting way of getting around the city.

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Center (ITC) has unveiled the cutting-edge Automated Rapid Transit (ART) service first introduced on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and has now begun serving Abu Dhabi Island.

These three-carriage electric vehicles, with air-conditioned comfort, require no alterations to existing infrastructure and offer the perfect blend of buses and trams.

ARTs operate between Reem Mall (on Reem Island) and Marina Mall (at the end of the Abu Dhabi Corniche) via Zayed the First Street, also known as Electra Street.

This eco-friendly and emission-free service runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Each trip can move up to 200 passengers.

ART timings

The first trip starts from Al Reem Mall at 10 am, the last at 2 pm, the service starts from Marina Mall at 11 am, and the final trip at 3 pm.

Live travel times can be tracked through Google Maps and the official Darby app on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Capacity

Each trip can accommodate up to 200 passengers, promoting sustainable mobility in the city.

The seating arrangements are similar to what is seen in the finest metro cars in developed countries with plush seats, panoramic windows, and digital stop notification.

ART vehicles have the ability to change lanes seamlessly, just like a regular public transport bus, thus promoting sustainable mobility in the city.

Image Credit: Abu Dhabi's ART offfers a new way for visitors and residents to get around the city. Image Credit: This eco-friendly and emission-free service runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Each trip can move up to 200 passengers. Image Credit: View gallery as list

The rapid transit system, which works without a mass transit train system or rails, is a great addition to facilitating travel in the interior areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This comes ahead of a busy season with Abu Dhabi set to host more than 150 events, a number that’s increasing with each passing month.

Abu Dhabi’s Automated Rapid Transit