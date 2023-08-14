1 of 10
Brilliant splashes of green shone bright on the streets of UAE yesterday as Pakistani expats came together in a jubilant celebration of their 76th Independence Day.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
At the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, a multitude of community members, accompanied by their families, joined in the commemoration.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi (centre), the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, called on the community to play a pivotal role in their nation’s development journey, urging them to contribute to its progress and advancement.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Meanwhile, Dubai illuminated with Pakistanis’ patriotic spirit, as the Consulate General of Pakistan held its own flag hoisting ceremony. Rahimullah Wazir, the Acting Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai, hoisted the national flag.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Rahimullah Wazir (centre), Acting Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai, with officials and community members during the celebration on Monday morning at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Community members gather at Consulate General of Pakistan to celebrate 76th Independence Day of Pakistan in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News