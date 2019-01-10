According to Article 102 of the UAE Labour Law, there are seven disciplinary rules that an employee should be aware of. However, the Article 102 of the labour law states that disciplinary rules may be imposed by the employer or their representative in the following forms: (Disciplinary penalties which may imposed by the employer or its agent upon its employees are as follows: warning; a fine; suspension from work with reduced pay for a period not exceeding ten days; forfeiture or deferment of periodic increment, in establishments where such increments system is applied. Forfeiture or deferment of promotion in establishments where promotion in establishments where promotion system is applied. Dismissal from service but reserving right to end-of-service benefits. Dismissal from service together with forfeiture of all or part of the benefits, provided that the penalties shall not be imposed for reasons other than those specifically prescribed in Article no. 120 of this Law.