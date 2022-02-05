Ras Al Khaimah: The Nehru Trophy Boat Race traditionally held in the south Indian state of Kerala will be held in Ras Al Khaimah on March 27.

The trophy is inspired by the late Jawaharlal Nehru, former Prime Minister of India. By bringing this event to the UAE, the aim is to “build on the beautiful relationship between UAE and Kerala”, organisers said.

In partnership with International Marine Sports Club Ras Al Khaimah and TheBrew Media, the event will be held at Al Marjan Island in March.

The organisers of the ‘UAE Nehru Trophy 2022’ met in Dubai with Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is on a visit to the UAE and briefed him about the upcoming event. Vijayan wished the organisers success for the event and ensured his support. He also unveiled the brochure of the UAE Nehru Trophy 2022 during the meet.

Major Arif Al Haranki, Managing Director, International Marine Sports Club, Ras Al Khaimah, said: “As part of our mission of tolerance and coexistence, this is our effort to promote harmony among different nationalities as well as embrace their cultural legacy.”

Organisers of the upcoming Nehru boat race in UAE with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (fourth from left, front) in Dubai recently Image Credit: Supplied

The Nehru race is amongst the pioneer ‘snake boat’ races in Kerala that draw massive crowds. Millions of people gather to watch nearly 100-feet-long boats compete against one other to the tunes of old folk songs.

‘Grand scale’

Riyas Katil, Advisory Board Member, International Marine Sports Club, said: “We were conducting the boat events in the region for several years. This year, we plan to take it to grand scale by inviting teams from across the Emirates and present this event to different nationalities in the UAE.”

Mohammed Ameen, CEO of TheBrew Media, organiser of the event, said: “We at TheBrew Media are honoured and proud to bring this trophy to the UAE. Given that the country has now begun to have more offline events, we are working to ensure the event will abide by the COVID-19 protocols of the authorities. The trophy aims to showcase the vibrant culture of Kerala to the international stage.”

SA Saleem, President of the Indian Association, Ras Al Khaimah, expressed the support of the entire Indian community to the Nehru Trophy Boat Race and wished everyone all the best. Nehru trophy boat race advisory committee members Ajith Mathew, Pradeep George, Sheeba Shibin Sultan attended the meeting.