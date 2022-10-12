Abu Dhabi: In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE, the Embassy of Japan hosted an event titled ‘Lecture and Demonstration on Owari Cloisonne: A Japanese Traditional Art’ on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.
Owari Cloisonne is a ceramic glazed metallic ware with a silver streak. The creation of it began with a manufacturing method of cloisonne ware in Japan in early 19th century. Till today, the cloisonne has been made by using the same traditional techniques and materials that has been passed down from generation to generation by expert artisans.
The lecture was attended by Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, as well as diplomats and Japanese culture lovers. Shigeyuki Ando, president of Ando Cloisonne explained the charm of Owari Cloisonne, while Takayuki Ikeda, a renowned artisan of Owari Cloisonne, showed how to paint the motifs on cloisonne wares.
The lecture explored the art and history of the special Japanese enamel ware with colourful designs, as well as efforts to transform the tradition into contemporary productions that can be used in modern life.