Dubai: Ora Nursery of the Future has opened its doors to welcome children of employees working at government entities in Emirates Towers.

The nursery provides children with an innovative educational experience leveraging the latest educational and learning methods to shape their character, enhance their cognitive capabilities and equip them with a futuristic vision.

Mohammad Bin Taliah, Assistant Director General for Government Services in the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said the inauguration of the Nursery of the Future is a testimony of the status and symbolism of mothers in Emirati society.

The nursery spans an area of 600 square metres and has 22 learning areas including an interactive digital wall; a scientific futuristic lab; a library containing English and Arabic books, some of which are prepared by the Ora team; several reading platforms; a micro programming centre; an entertainment area with a splash pad; an outdoor garden; and age specific sleeping capsules.

The nursery is open all year long for children aged between 45 days up to four years.

The interactive areas allow all age categories to interact and learn from each other, while the classrooms provide the required bases for older children to prepare them for elementary school. Based on the latest findings of neurology, the design of the nursery takes into account the visual development of younger children; hence the colours in the area dedicated to children aged up to two years consist of black and white. Other parts of the nursery contain the colours that are ideal for both children and teachers.

The design of the nursery aims at providing a space for children to learn certain skills such as reading and math and to instill the desire to learn through a joyful and encouraging experience that provokes the skills of self-exploration. Bin Taliah said the nursery serves all employees working in government entities at Emirates Towers, while adopting a futuristic model of early education to prepare children for different learning stages and provide them with the skills and tools that will make them ready for the future. He further explained that this reflects the government’s focus on human investment since childhood.

Ora stimulates curiosity and creativity in children within an advanced and comprehensive community environment that allows them to instill solid pillars of futuristic thinking. It works to develop high levels of innovative knowledge, and provides children with the skills they need to innovate in building their future.

Moulding a future-proof generation

Ora, Nursery of the Future seeks to nurture a future-proof generation equipped with the required sciences and knowledge, through an innovative approach, the Zayed Early Learning Framework. This aims to complement the UAE government’s endeavours to create an educational ecosystem that realises the objectives of the ‘UAE Vision 2021’ and the ‘UAE Centennial 2071.’

It focuses on four main pillars inspired by the insights of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. These pillars aim to develop an early learning system capable of providing a customised experience that suits the capabilities and skills of each child.