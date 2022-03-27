Dubai: The first batch of migrant Indian workers upskilled under an Indian government programme to work in the UAE were felicitated at a gala ceremony at India Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, on Sunday.

The 40 workers were trained under the aegis of the National Skill Development Corporation’s pilot programme titled Tejas (Training for Emirates Jobs and Skills).

The project aims to boost international mobility of the skilled Indian workforce. It targets to train, certify and place 10,000 Indian workers and professionals internationally.

On Sunday, the workers’ felicitation took place in the presence of Anurag Thakur, India’s Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Sports & Youth Affairs; Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai; Ved Mani Tiwari, Director, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International; and Neelivethil Rajeev, Director, Indian Plumbing Sector Skill Council, and Managing Director (India & Middle East), ESPA Group.

In a recorded message, Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship addressed the audience at India Pavilion. He conveyed insights into Skill India initiatives and significance of Tejas for India-UAE bilateral relations.

Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the audience in a recorded message Image Credit: Suchitra Bajpai Chaudhary/Gulf News

How Tejas empowers workers

To provide a perspective, NSDC International launched Tejas to provide high-quality skills as per global standards, to enable certified workers to work in the UAE and GCC countries. Of the 3.3 million people of the Indian diaspora in the UAE, nearly 65 per cent are blue-collar workers who make a sizeable contribution to the UAE economy .

Addressing the workers and employers at the venue, Thakur said: “The spirit, zeal and talent of Indian youth is unparalleled. The demographic dividend of the country must be harnessed through skill development. Our aim is to provide good quality education, fitness and training to the youth to realise their dreams and become self-reliant and successful.”

Anurag Thakur (R) being felicitated by Dr Aman Puri at the event Image Credit: Suchitra Bajpai Chaudhary/Gulf News

He added: “These overseas employment opportunities, matching their interest with the most relevant prospects will aspire youth and will help in delivering India’s promise of providing efficient and competitive workforce to the world.”

Dr Puri spoke about the opportunities for skilled workers in UAE and other GCC countries, and India’s potential to be a leading provider of the skilled workforce to match the demand of employers.

Filling in the shortage

Tiwari, Director, NSDC International, said: “India is a young nation, and this demographic dividend presents a huge opportunity for all of us to create a high-quality skilled workforce that can become an asset for the world.”

He added: “NSDC, under the guidance of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, is driven to bridge the global shortage of workforce in the coming years by reaping the potential of India’s young talent and the launch of project Tejas, is an endeavour focused on the same direction. Our aim is to inculcate best practices in the training of our youth population and offer a gateway to them for global job opportunities.”