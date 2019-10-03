Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Facebook

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expatriate became the new multi-millionaire of the Big Ticket raffles after winning Dh12 million in the latest draw in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening.

Mohammad Fayaz JA, an Indian national, held the winning ticket number 059070.

His line was busy the first four times the organisers tried calling, but the fifth time he picked up.

He bought the ticket last day of last month online. He thanked the team for winning the jackpot.

Last month, a Philippines expatriate, Marelie David became the multimillionaire of Big Ticket raffles after winning Dh10 million in the draw. She resides in Dubai.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in Abu Dhabi. These tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.