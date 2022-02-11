Dubai: Despite varied financial circumstances, all three lucky expatriates who each won Dh100,000 in the 63rd Mahzooz weekly draw, have one thing in common: They all wanted to share their blessings and donate some of their winnings to charity.

Arifa did not think twice before deciding to share part of the money to help families in need, even though she has been unemployed for the last more than a year due to the pandemic. She said: “Whenever I get some money — however little it might be — I give some of it to needy families.”

Inspired by ‘historic’ win

“My Mahzooz winnings will help me finally live, instead of just survive, and jumpstart my online garments business that hit a roadblock. Some of the prize money will also be sent to my mother back home in Pakistan,” added the budding entrepreneur who previously worked in marketing.

Arifa said she was inspired to participate in Mahzooz after hearing the story of her compatriot, Junaid, who won a ‘historic’ Dh50 million from Mahzooz.

Transforming lives

Shabbir too was motivated to participate in Mahzooz after reading about and listening to stories about the winners in newspapers and on radio, week after week. The production manager with a furniture company said: “I thought there had to be some merit to Mahzooz if there were so many winners whose lives were transformed. Now that I’ve experienced it myself, I’m convinced.

The devoted family man will give his wife and parents free rein to decide on how the winning amount will be used, but he’s sure about donating a portion of it to those in need. “This prize money is an unexpected gift and just like Mahzooz was instrumental in changing my life, I want help transform someone else’s life, too, through charity; one good turn deserves another,” Shabbir explained.

Right timing

Merrick, who works as a storekeeper in Al Ain, is likewise jubilant about the timing of his win: “I will retire this year, so this winning amount is just the capital I need to start a small convenience store in the Philippines without taking a loan,” he said. “Also, this financial stability will allow me to donate to charity in some way and give back to the community. I’ve never even won any prizes before, so I believed I was unlucky. But now, I have a gut feeling that I will win again in the Grand Draw, which is why I won’t stop participating in Mahzooz,” he added.

How to participate?