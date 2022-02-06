Dubai: Forty people shared the Dh1 million second prize in the UAE-based Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday night, its managing operator EWINGS said on Sunday.
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on February 12 at 9pm UAE time.
In the second prize of Dh1 million, the winners took home Dh25,000 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (9, 14, 25, 34, 44). Additionally, 1,422 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Meanwhile, the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 10955796, 11003398, 10933169, which belonged to Arifa, Merrick, and Shabbir, respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,797,700.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering on its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw, which features three guaranteed winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated through Mahzooz’s community partners to those in need.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.