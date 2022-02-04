Dubai: The 62nd weekly live Mahzooz draw changed the lives of 13 lucky persons who each won Dh100,000. Of the 13 winners, three participants scooped up the raffle draw’s prize of Dh300,000 while ten other winners shared the Grand Draw’s Dh1,000,000 second prize after matching four out of the five winning numbers: 17, 29, 42, 43 and 44.
While the windfall means different things to different winners, all 13 of them are grateful and excited about their change in fortunes.
For Filipino expat William, 47, the prize money is an opportunity to help his parents and brother back in the Philippines and secure his financial future. “I am super happy! This is big money, so it’s going straight into my savings towards a dream home,” says the Umm Al Quwain resident who works as a security guard.
Pakistani truck driver Shahid believes that the best investment is education and will direct his prize money into his children’s education.
‘Towards a good cause’
“We expats come to the UAE to build a better future for our children and Mahzooz has lessened my struggle with this win. I will spend most of this money on my kids and the rest will go towards the construction of my dream house, which had to be stalled due to financial issues,” says the 34-year-old Dubai resident.
Shahid added: “I participate regularly because the Dh35 I spend on a bottle of water is going towards a good cause, so it never feels like a waste of money. I enjoy helping others and today Mahzooz has helped me.”
Belgian national Michael, a raffle draw winner, shares Shahid’s altruistic nature and participates in Mahzooz consistently with the sole intention of donating to charity. “I am so surprised I won, which is why I haven’t been able to decide what I want to do with the winning amount. I never expected to win,” said the 41-year-old who works in finance.
‘You never know ...’
Indian aircraft engineer Jodhi, 51, who is a Grand Draw winner, plans to donate the majority of his Dh100,000 winnings: “I do a lot of charity work and this money will help me continue that.” Jodhi encourages everyone to participate in Mahzooz and try their luck. “You never know when luck decides to smile on you,” he concludes.
Read more
The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still up for grabs in the upcoming Grand Draw tomorrow at 9pm UAE time. Entrants can participate in the draw by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.