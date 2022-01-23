Dubai: The latest weekly UAE-based Mahzooz Grand Draw saw 33 winners share the Dh1 million second prize on Saturday, with each taking home Dh30,303, the draw’s managing operator EWINGS said on Sunday.
The winners matched four out of the five winner numbers (1, 3, 20, 21, 36) in the live draw at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.
Additionally, 1,331 participants matched three out of five numbers and won the third prize of Dh350 each.
The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The total prize money won in Saturday night’s draw was Dh1,765,850.
Top prize
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on January 29 at 9pm UAE time.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw, which features three guaranteed winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.