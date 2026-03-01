GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Jebel Jais temporarily closed as precaution amid US, Israel war with Iran

All attractions, activities and restaurants suspended until conditions improve

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jebel Jais closed temporarily, activities and restaurants suspended
Jebel Jais closed temporarily, activities and restaurants suspended

Ras Al Khaimah: As a precaution and in line with national guidance, Jebel Jais and all its attractions, activities, and restaurants will remain temporarily closed.

Officials thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation during this period.

Earlier today, Global Village was also confirmed closed on 1 March as a safety measure. The decision follows official guidance to protect the wellbeing of visitors, staff, and residents. Updates regarding reopening for both destinations will be provided through official channels.

Officials emphasised that these closures are precautionary and urged the public to follow verified information from authorities to stay informed about safety updates.

Related Topics:
UAEDubai tourismIran

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A general view of Global Village

Global Village to remain closed today

1h ago1m read
Air Arabia suspends flights amid US, Israel war on Iran

Air Arabia suspends flights amid US, Israel war on Iran

1m read
Iranians wait at a bus station in northern Tehran on February 23, 2026.

My brain is full of chaos: Fear, fatigue grip Iranians

3m read
Want a smooth ride? Try a drive to Jebel Jais.

Jebel Jais entry now free for visitors

2m read