Jebel Jais temporarily closed as precaution amid US, Israel war with Iran

All attractions, activities and restaurants suspended until conditions improve
Ras Al Khaimah: As a precaution and in line with national guidance, Jebel Jais and all its attractions, activities, and restaurants will remain temporarily closed.
Officials thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation during this period.
Earlier today, Global Village was also confirmed closed on 1 March as a safety measure. The decision follows official guidance to protect the wellbeing of visitors, staff, and residents. Updates regarding reopening for both destinations will be provided through official channels.
Officials emphasised that these closures are precautionary and urged the public to follow verified information from authorities to stay informed about safety updates.