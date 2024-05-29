Dubai: An Indian man has won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Promotion at a draw held at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.
Chimalakonda Krishna, who is based in India, is the 230th Indian national to have won the promotion since 1999.
Finest Surprise
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.
Henry Paul, a 55-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S 500 car. A resident of Dubai since 1999, Paul has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 15 years now. He is a father of two and works as a general manager for a multi-national company in the medical industry.
“I’ve been buying tickets for a long time, but I never lose hope. I knew one day I’d be lucky - and that is now,” he said.
Ebrahim Al Nuaimi, an Emirati, won a Mercedes Benz G 63 car. He was not available for an immediate comment.
Ajasmon K.S., a 36-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory 1100 motorbike. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for five years now, K.S. is a father of one and works as sales executive for a cleaning and hygiene industry in Ajman.
“The money that I will get when I sell this bike is very helpful for my family as we start to build our future in Kerala,” he said.