Finest Surprise

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Henry Paul, a 55-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S 500 car. A resident of Dubai since 1999, Paul has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 15 years now. He is a father of two and works as a general manager for a multi-national company in the medical industry.

“I’ve been buying tickets for a long time, but I never lose hope. I knew one day I’d be lucky - and that is now,” he said.

Ebrahim Al Nuaimi, an Emirati, won a Mercedes Benz G 63 car. He was not available for an immediate comment.

Ajasmon K.S., a 36-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory 1100 motorbike. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for five years now, K.S. is a father of one and works as sales executive for a cleaning and hygiene industry in Ajman.