Dubai: A Dutch expat has won $1 million at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.
Saro Djerrrahian is a 30-year-old entrepreuneur and resident for three years now in Dubai. He works for a homegrown e-commerce company.
Djerrahian is the 3rd Dutch national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.
Other winners
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and two motorbikes - all won by Indian nationals.
Shamseer Kodamana Paramb, 40, won a Mercedes Benz G 500.
Kapil Bhatia, 42 won a Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400.
Babu Lingam, 38, based in Sharjah won a BMW S 1000 R.
Romy Pullukkara Jacob, from Thrissur, won a BMW R 1250 R motorbike.