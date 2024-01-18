Dubai: An Indian man who lost part of his skull – and memory – following a Dubai accident has finally flown home, thanks to social workers in UAE.

It’s been two months after Abdul Nisaf Chalakkunnu Aboobaker underwent a complex life-saving surgery, and subsequent treatment in the emirate that allowed him to regain his memory.

Aboobaker, 36, from Kasaragod, in the Indian state of Kerala, was hit by a car in November 2023 when he was sitting in a cafeteria, having tea with friends.

Abdul Nisaf Chalakkunnu Aboobaker, 36, before his flight hem from Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News | Supplied

The accident ripped his bone flap – a section of the skull – and he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Aboobaker – a father of four children back in India – was on a visit to Dubai in search of a job as a sales executive. He had arrived a month before the accident.

On the fateful day (November 15), at around 5.30pm, a car came crashing into the cafeteria, severely injuring him. He lost part of his memory, and is unable to remember important things.

Serious issues

Besides the brain injury, he was also left with multiple closed fractures in the skull, among other serious issues. Aboobaker was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital where he underwent open head surgery and treatment.

He received post-operation treatment and care before being shifted to the New Medical Centre.

On January 12, 2024 Aboobaker flew home to India where he underwent a cranioplasty in Mangalore City in the Indian state of Karnataka and on the west coast of India.

Cranioplasty Cranioplasty is the surgical repair of a bone defect in the skull resulting from a previous injury.





The neurosurgical procedure is designed to repair or reshape irregularities or imperfections in the skull.



Cranioplasty is often recommended following a traumatic injury (or to correct a birth defect). During surgery, the skull bones are repaired using either a bone graft or synthetic material



Prior to leaving for home, Aboobaker told Gulf News: “I am so grateful for the timely treatment received in Dubai from Rashid Hospital. The surgeons here saved my life and I will be indebted to them forever.”

Aboobaker said he has no memory of the accident, but only vaguely recalls that he was sitting in a cafeteria with friends shortly before it happened.

Community help

Social workers from Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) coordinated efforts with Aboobaker’s family and the government hospital to ensure his recovery and return home.

Haris Chalakunnu and Haskar Choori of Kasaragod Municipal Committee, a sub-division of KMCC, offered a hand to help facilitate Aboobaker’s return.

“We were very happy to note Aboobaker’s speedy recovery,” he said.

Choori said: “After his first operation, Aboobaker was not able to remember many things. For example, he could not recognise his wife and children. Slowly, his memory improved. He is now able to walk again. He is still unable to speak full sentences without grammatical errors.”